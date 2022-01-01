Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13"): full specs and tests

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13")

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13
  • Launched: April 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.2%
  • Dimensions: 304.8 x 201.93 x 13.97 mm (12 x 7.95 x 0.55 inches)
CPU:
RAM:

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13")

Case

Weight 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
Dimensions 304.8 x 201.93 x 13.97 mm
12 x 7.95 x 0.55 inches
Area 615 cm2 (95.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2%
Side bezels 5.2 mm
Colors Black
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
600 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Left
Charge power 40 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1289
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4274
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1312
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4921

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

