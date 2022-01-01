Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13") Launched: April 2021

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13"). Performance 50 Gaming 32 Display 45 Battery Life 60 Connectivity 67 Case 100 NanoReview Score 50

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha (13")

Case Weight 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs) Dimensions 304.8 x 201.93 x 13.97 mm

12 x 7.95 x 0.55 inches Area 615 cm2 (95.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% Side bezels 5.2 mm Colors Black Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Display tests sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 600 nits

Battery Capacity 54 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery No Charging port position Left Charge power 40 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1289 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4274 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1312 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 4921

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes