Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 (2021)
- Launched: April 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.8%
- Dimensions: 302.5 x 202 x 11.5 mm (11.91" x 7.95" x 0.45")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
72
Gaming
39
Display
50
Battery Life
71
Connectivity
88
Case
100
NanoReview Score
62
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 (2021)
Case
|Weight
|1.04 kg (2.29 lbs)
|Width
|302.5 mm (11.91 inches)
|Height
|202 mm (7.95 inches)
|Thickness
|11.5 mm (0.45 inches)
|Area
|611 cm2 (94.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.8%
|Side bezels
|4.1 mm
|Colors
|Gold, Blue
|Transformer
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|Noise level
|40.7 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|Type
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Contrast
|28700:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|96%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.3%
|Response time
|2 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|161 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1197
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4034
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
491
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1759
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Loudness
|85.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes