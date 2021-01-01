Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021): full specs and tests

  • Launched: April 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~83%
  • Dimensions: 354.8 x 227.9 x 11.9 mm (13.97" x 8.97" x 0.47")
CPU:
RAM:

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Width 354.8 mm (13.97 inches)
Height 227.9 mm (8.97 inches)
Thickness 11.9 mm (0.47 inches)
Area 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83%
Side bezels 4.7 mm
Colors Gold, Blue
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Max. brightness
276 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1226
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4122
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
507
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1793

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2
USB-A No
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

