Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022) Launched: July 2022

July 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~85.4%

~85.4% Dimensions: 356.45 x 243.76 x 14.9 mm (14.03 x 9.6 x 0.59 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in CPU: - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Book Pro 16 (2022).

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022)

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 356.45 x 243.76 x 14.9 mm

14.03 x 9.6 x 0.59 inches Area 869 cm2 (134.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.4% Side bezels 5.9 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches Type OLED Refresh rate 90 Hz PPI 283 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Response time 1 ms Max. brightness 600 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left, Right Charge power 100 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Base frequency 1.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1596 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 7889 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1509 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 7077

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No