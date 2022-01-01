Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022)
- Launched: July 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~85.4%
- Dimensions: 356.45 x 243.76 x 14.9 mm (14.03 x 9.6 x 0.59 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
65
Gaming
36
Display
85
Battery Life
55
Connectivity
84
Case
88
NanoReview Score
63
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022)
Case
|Weight
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.45 x 243.76 x 14.9 mm
14.03 x 9.6 x 0.59 inches
|Area
|869 cm2 (134.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.4%
|Side bezels
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|PPI
|283 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
Max. brightness
600 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|100 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|12
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1596
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7889
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1509
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7077
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes