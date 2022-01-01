Home > Laptop comparison > Book Pro 16 (2022): full specs and tests

Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022)

Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022)
  • Launched: July 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~85.4%
  • Dimensions: 356.45 x 243.76 x 14.9 mm (14.03 x 9.6 x 0.59 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
CPU:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Book Pro 16 (2022).
Performance
65
Gaming
36
Display
85
Battery Life
55
Connectivity
84
Case
88
NanoReview Score
63
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 356.45 x 243.76 x 14.9 mm
14.03 x 9.6 x 0.59 inches
Area 869 cm2 (134.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.4%
Side bezels 5.9 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 90 Hz
PPI 283 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 1 ms
Max. brightness
600 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right
Charge power 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 12
Threads 16
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1596
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7889
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1509
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7077

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) or Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022)
2. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) or Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022)
3. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) or Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022)
4. LG Gram 16 (2022) or Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022)
5. Xiaomi Redmi G Pro (2022) or Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022)
6. Xiaomi Book Pro 14 (2022) or Xiaomi Book Pro 16 (2022)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский