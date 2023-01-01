Nokia G310 5G Screen: 6.56" IPS LCD - 720 x 1612

Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.56 inches Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 269 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 500 nits HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 82.7%

Design and build Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 195.1 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP52 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Screen-to-body ratio 82.7%

Performance All specs and test Nokia G310 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus Max clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 GPU clock 950 MHz FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 533 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1635 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 20 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Full charging time 2:00 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the G310 5G Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced August 2023 Release date August 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 20 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the G310 5G may differ by country or region