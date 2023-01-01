Home > Nokia Smartphones > Nokia G310 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Nokia G310 5G
  • Screen: 6.56" IPS LCD - 720 x 1612
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
  • Camera: 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 195.1 grams (6.88 oz)

Review

Display
56
Camera
55
Performance
37
Gaming
51*
Battery
76*
Connectivity
74
NanoReview Score
58*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia G310 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.56 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 500 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.7%

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 195.1 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP52
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.7%

Performance

All specs and test Nokia G310 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
Max clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
533
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1635
Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 20 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of the G310 5G
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced August 2023
Release date August 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 20 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the G310 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

3 of 5 points (2 votes)

