Nokia G310 5G
- Screen: 6.56" IPS LCD - 720 x 1612
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
- Camera: 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 195.1 grams (6.88 oz)
Review
Display
56
Camera
55
Performance
37
Gaming
51*
Battery
76*
Connectivity
74
NanoReview Score
58*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia G310 5G
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.56 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.7%
Design and build
|Height
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|195.1 g (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.7%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~486 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
533
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1635
Memory
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2023
|Release date
|August 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 20 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the G310 5G may differ by country or region