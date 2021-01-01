OnePlus 9RT Display 90 Performance 93 Battery 81 Camera 70 NanoReview score 82 Category Flagship Announced October 2021 Release date October 2021 Launch price ~ 456 USD

90 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 397 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 1309 nits

78 Design and build Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 198.5 gramm (7 oz) Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 87.9%

93 Performance All specs and test OnePlus 9RT in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 GPU clock 840 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1136 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3721 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 729989 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking - 38th place

68 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM OxygenOS 12

81 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 65 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (100% in 29 min) Full charging time 0:29 hr

70 Camera Specs and camera test of the OnePlus 9RT Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

87 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced October 2021 Release date October 2021 Launch price ~ 456 USD Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

