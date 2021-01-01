Home > OnePlus Smartphones > OnePlus 9RT: specifications and benchmarks

OnePlus 9RT

Display
90
Performance
93
Battery
81
Camera
70
NanoReview score
82
Category Flagship
Announced October 2021
Release date October 2021
Launch price ~ 456 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus 9RT
90

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 397 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
1309 nits
78

Design and build

Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 198.5 gramm (7 oz)
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.9%
93

Performance

All specs and test OnePlus 9RT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1136
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3721
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
729989
68

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM OxygenOS 12
81

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 65 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 29 min)
Full charging time 0:29 hr
70

Camera

Specs and camera test of the OnePlus 9RT
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
87

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the OnePlus 9RT may differ by country or region

