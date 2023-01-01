Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
  • Screen: 6.7" AMOLED - 1080 x 2412
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Camera: 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 8 MP)
  • Battery: 4600 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 185 grams (6.53 oz)

Review

Display
87
Camera
77
Performance
56
Gaming
76*
Battery
84*
Connectivity
78
NanoReview Score
72*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.89 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 185 g (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gray, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.7%

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L
GPU clock 490 MHz
FLOPS ~753 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
758
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2767
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card No

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM ColorOS 13.1

Battery

Capacity 4600 mAh
Max charge power 80 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 11 min)
Full charging time 0:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Reno 10 Pro 5G
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 47 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 3680
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 22 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/66/38/39/40/41
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced July 2023
Release date July 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 80 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 10 Pro 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

1.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

Competitors

1. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G and Reno 10 5G
2. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G and Realme 11 Pro Plus
3. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G and OnePlus 11R
4. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G and Xiaomi 13 Lite
5. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G and OnePlus Nord 3
6. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G and Google Pixel 7a
7. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo
8. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Compare other phones (1100+)

Write a comment

Promotion
EnglishРусский