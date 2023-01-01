Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G Screen: 6.7" AMOLED - 1080 x 2412

6.7" AMOLED - 1080 x 2412 SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Camera: 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 8 MP)

3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 8 MP) Battery: 4600 mAh

4600 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 185 grams (6.53 oz)

Review Display 87 Camera 77 Performance 56 Gaming 76 * Battery 84 * Connectivity 78 NanoReview Score 72 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G

Display Type AMOLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 7.89 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 185 g (6.53 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Gray, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.7%

Performance All specs and test Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Max clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L GPU clock 490 MHz FLOPS ~753 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 758 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2767 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card No

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM ColorOS 13.1

Battery Capacity 4600 mAh Max charge power 80 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 11 min) Full charging time 0:33 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Reno 10 Pro 5G Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Optical, 2x Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 112° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 32 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 47 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 3680 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 22 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/66/38/39/40/41 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced July 2023 Release date July 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 80 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Reno 10 Pro 5G may differ by country or region