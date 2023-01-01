Home > Realme Smartphones > Realme GT5: specifications and benchmarks

Realme GT5

Realme GT5
  • Screen: 6.74" AMOLED - 1240 x 2772
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Camera: 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5240 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 205 grams (7.23 oz)

Review

Display
92
Camera
77
Performance
82
Gaming
100*
Battery
97*
Connectivity
84
NanoReview Score
84*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Realme GT5

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.74 inches
Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 451 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Dragontrail
Screen-to-body ratio 88.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 163.13 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.38 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 205 g (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
88.8%

Performance

All specs and test Realme GT5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
GPU clock 680 MHz
FLOPS ~3481.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1483
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4084
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16, 24 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0
Memory card No

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM Realme UI 4.0

Battery

Capacity 5240 mAh
Max charge power 150 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min)

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme GT5
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 850/900/1800
3G network WCDMA B1/B5/B8
4G network LTE B1/B3/B5/B7/B8/B28A/B34/B38/B39/B40/B41
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced August 2023
Release date September 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 150 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme GT5 may differ by country or region

User ratings

5 of 5 points (1 votes)

