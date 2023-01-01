Realme GT5
- Screen: 6.74" AMOLED - 1240 x 2772
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Camera: 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 5240 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 205 grams (7.23 oz)
Review
Display
92
Camera
77
Performance
82
Gaming
100*
Battery
97*
Connectivity
84
NanoReview Score
84*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Realme GT5
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.74 inches
|Resolution
|1240 x 2772 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|451 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1400 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Dragontrail
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|163.13 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|75.38 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|205 g (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
88.8%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~3481.6 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1483
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4084
Memory
|RAM size
|12, 16, 24 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|Realme UI 4.0
Battery
|Capacity
|5240 mAh
|Max charge power
|150 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 7 min)
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.09"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|GSM 850/900/1800
|3G network
|WCDMA B1/B5/B8
|4G network
|LTE B1/B3/B5/B7/B8/B28A/B34/B38/B39/B40/B41
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2023
|Release date
|September 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 150 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme GT5 may differ by country or region