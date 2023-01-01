Realme GT5 Screen: 6.74" AMOLED - 1240 x 2772

6.74" AMOLED - 1240 x 2772 SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Camera: 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)

3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 5240 mAh

5240 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 205 grams (7.23 oz)

Display Type AMOLED Size 6.74 inches Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 451 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Dragontrail Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 163.13 mm (6.42 inches) Width 75.38 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) Waterproof No Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 88.8%

Performance All specs and test Realme GT5 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Max clock 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3 L3 cache 8 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers GPU clock 680 MHz FLOPS ~3481.6 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1483 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4084 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16, 24 GB Memory type LPDDR5X Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 Memory card No

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM Realme UI 4.0

Battery Capacity 5240 mAh Max charge power 150 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min)

Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme GT5 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 112° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 25 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.09" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 850/900/1800 3G network WCDMA B1/B5/B8 4G network LTE B1/B3/B5/B7/B8/B28A/B34/B38/B39/B40/B41 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced August 2023 Release date September 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 150 W

