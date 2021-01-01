Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Display 72 Performance 50 Battery 85 Camera 59 NanoReview score 67 Category Budget Announced June 2021 Release date June 2021

72 Display Type TFT LCD Size 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 399 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.3%

56 Design and build Height 167.2 mm (6.58 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 82.3%

50 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A22 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 955 MHz Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 552 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1747 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 249770 AnTuTu 8 Android Rating - 274th place

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM One UI Core 3.1

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

59 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A22 5G Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

78 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 5G support Yes

93 Sound Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Budget Announced June 2021 Release date June 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

