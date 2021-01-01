Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Display
72
Performance
50
Battery
85
Camera
59
NanoReview score
67
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2021
|Release date
|June 2021
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
72
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.3%
56
Design and build
|Height
|167.2 mm (6.58 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|203 gramm (7.16 oz)
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.3%
50
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|955 MHz
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
552
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1747
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
249770
AnTuTu 8 Android Rating - 274th place
67
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI Core 3.1
85
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
59
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
78
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|5G support
|Yes
93
Sound
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2021
|Release date
|June 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A22 5G may differ by country or region