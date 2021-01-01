Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A22 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Display
72
Performance
50
Battery
85
Camera
59
NanoReview score
67
Category Budget
Announced June 2021
Release date June 2021

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
72

Display

Type TFT LCD
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 399 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.3%
56

Design and build

Height 167.2 mm (6.58 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.3%
50

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A22 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 955 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
552
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1747
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
249770
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM One UI Core 3.1
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
59

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A22 5G
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
78

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
5G support Yes
93

Sound

Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A22 5G may differ by country or region

