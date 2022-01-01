Samsung Galaxy M23 Display 64 Performance 44 Battery 83 Camera 58 NanoReview score 63 Category Budget Announced March 2022 Release date March 2022

64 Display Type PLS TFT Size 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 400 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.3%

46 Design and build Height 165.5 mm (6.52 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 82.3%

44 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy M23 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77) Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 GPU clock 825 MHz Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 636 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1809

67 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM One UI 4.1

83 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

58 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy M23 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

78 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No 5G support Yes

76 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Budget Announced March 2022 Release date March 2022 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

