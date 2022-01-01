Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
1767 nits
Design and build
|Height
|157.4 mm (6.2 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
88.3%
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 2200
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Samsung Xclipse 920
|GPU clock
|1300 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3549
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 20 min)
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3872 x 2592
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.24"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
