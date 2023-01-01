Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro Screen: 6.67" AMOLED - 1440 x 3200

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Camera: 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)

Battery: 5160 mAh

OS: Android 13

Weight: 204 grams (7.2 oz)

AMOLED с высокой частотой обновления и пиковой яркостью 1400 нит

Мощности хватает для всех современных игр

Камера оснащена сверхширокоугольной съемкой и оптическим стабилизатором изображения

Способен заряжаться беспроводным путем

Имеет существенный объем встроенной памяти

Емкая батарея, которая способна быстро заряжаться от комплектного адаптера питания

Начальный уровень влагозащиты корпуса

Видеосъемка оставляет желать лучшего

Предустановлено немало ненужных приложений

Имеет только две расцветки корпуса: черная и белая

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro

Display Type AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 526 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 550 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 162.78 mm (6.41 inches) Width 75.44 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.59 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) Waterproof IP53 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 87.5%

Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Max clock 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM MIUI 14

Battery Capacity 5160 mAh Max charge power 67 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:52 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Poco F5 Pro Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/18/19/20/28/66(NarroBand) B38/40/41 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced May 2023 Release date May 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 67 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco F5 Pro may differ by country or region