Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro
- Screen: 6.67" AMOLED - 1440 x 3200
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- Camera: 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 5160 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 204 grams (7.2 oz)
Review
Display
99
Camera
73
Performance
85
Gaming
90
Battery
95*
Connectivity
86
NanoReview Score
84*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Pros and cons
- AMOLED с высокой частотой обновления и пиковой яркостью 1400 нит
- Мощности хватает для всех современных игр
- Камера оснащена сверхширокоугольной съемкой и оптическим стабилизатором изображения
- Способен заряжаться беспроводным путем
- Имеет существенный объем встроенной памяти
- Емкая батарея, которая способна быстро заряжаться от комплектного адаптера питания
- Начальный уровень влагозащиты корпуса
- Видеосъемка оставляет желать лучшего
- Предустановлено немало ненужных приложений
- Имеет только две расцветки корпуса: черная и белая
Display
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|526 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|550 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1400 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|162.78 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|75.44 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.59 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|204 g (7.2 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.5%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2765 GFLOPS
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1084523
|CPU
|249489
|GPU
|479487
|Memory
|183948
|UX
|172887
|Total score
|1084523
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Smartphone Scores - 38th place
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 14
Battery
|Capacity
|5160 mAh
|Max charge power
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (30 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|0:52 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
|3G network
|WCDMA B1/2/4/5/6/8/19
|4G network
|LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/18/19/20/28/66(NarroBand) B38/40/41
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2023
|Release date
|May 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 67 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco F5 Pro may differ by country or region