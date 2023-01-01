Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro


  • Screen: 6.67" AMOLED - 1440 x 3200
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Camera: 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5160 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 204 grams (7.2 oz)

Review

Display
99
Camera
73
Performance
85
Gaming
90
Battery
95*
Connectivity
86
NanoReview Score
84*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Pros and cons

  • AMOLED с высокой частотой обновления и пиковой яркостью 1400 нит
  • Мощности хватает для всех современных игр
  • Камера оснащена сверхширокоугольной съемкой и оптическим стабилизатором изображения
  • Способен заряжаться беспроводным путем
  • Имеет существенный объем встроенной памяти
  • Емкая батарея, которая способна быстро заряжаться от комплектного адаптера питания
  • Начальный уровень влагозащиты корпуса
  • Видеосъемка оставляет желать лучшего
  • Предустановлено немало ненужных приложений
  • Имеет только две расцветки корпуса: черная и белая

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 526 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 162.78 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.44 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.59 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.5%

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz
FLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1084523
CPU 249489
GPU 479487
Memory 183948
UX 172887
Total score 1084523
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM MIUI 14

Battery

Capacity 5160 mAh
Max charge power 67 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Poco F5 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/6/8/19
4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/18/19/20/28/66(NarroBand) B38/40/41
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced May 2023
Release date May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco F5 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.9 of 5 points (50 votes)

