Snapdragon 821 vs Snapdragon 820

We compared two 4-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (with Adreno 530 graphics) and Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
  • Announced 8 months later
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 2150 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~5%)
  • Performs 4% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 821 and Snapdragon 820

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo		 2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
Cores 4 4
Frequency 2342 MHz 2150 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 3 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Adreno 530
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 653 MHz 624 MHz
Number of ALUs 256 256
FLOPS 519 Gigaflops 498 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Hexagon 680
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 13MP 1x 28MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs 192 кГц/24 бит AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 X12
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced July 2016 November 2015
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MSM8996 Pro MSM8996
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 820 and Snapdragon 821 or ask any questions
