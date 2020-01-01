Snapdragon 821 vs Snapdragon 820
We compared two 4-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (with Adreno 530 graphics) and Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Announced 8 months later
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 2150 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~5%)
- Performs 4% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 821 +6%
343
324
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
758
Snapdragon 820 +7%
809
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175868
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|Cores
|4
|4
|Frequency
|2342 MHz
|2150 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Adreno 530
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|653 MHz
|624 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|256
|FLOPS
|519 Gigaflops
|498 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 28MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24 бит
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|July 2016
|November 2015
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MSM8996 Pro
|MSM8996
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
