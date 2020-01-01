Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Kirin 960: benchmarks and specs

HiSilicon Kirin 960

HiSilicon Kirin 960 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on October 19, 2016, and is manufactured using a 16-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A73 at 2360 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1840 MHz.

CPU Performance
37
Gaming Performance
27
Battery life
42
NanoReview Score
37

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
380
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1593
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
218909

Smartphones

Click on the device name to view detailed information
Phones with Kirin 960AnTuTu v8
1. Huawei P10208553
2. Huawei Honor 9203033
3. Huawei Honor 8 Pro-
4. Huawei Mate 9-

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Kirin 960 SoC with Mali-G71 MP8 graphics

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8
Frequency 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB
L2 cache 4 MB
Process 16 nanometers
Transistor count 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP8
Architecture Bifrost
GPU frequency 1037 MHz
Cores 8
FLOPS 282 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2
DirectX version 11.3

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 28.8 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No
Storage type UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13
5G support No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2016
Class Flagship

