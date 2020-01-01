HiSilicon Kirin 960
HiSilicon Kirin 960 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on October 19, 2016, and is manufactured using a 16-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A73 at 2360 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1840 MHz.
CPU Performance
37
Gaming Performance
27
Battery life
42
NanoReview Score
37
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
380
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1593
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
218909
Smartphones
|Phones with Kirin 960
|AnTuTu v8
|1. Huawei P10
|208553
|2. Huawei Honor 9
|203033
|3. Huawei Honor 8 Pro
|-
|4. Huawei Mate 9
|-
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|4 MB
|Process
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP8
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|1037 MHz
|Cores
|8
|FLOPS
|282 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.3
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|28.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2016
|Class
|Flagship
Comparison with competitors
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 and HiSilicon Kirin 960
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and HiSilicon Kirin 960
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and HiSilicon Kirin 960
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and HiSilicon Kirin 960
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 and HiSilicon Kirin 960
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and HiSilicon Kirin 960
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and HiSilicon Kirin 960
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 and HiSilicon Kirin 960
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and HiSilicon Kirin 960