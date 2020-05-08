Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Dimensity 1000 Plus: benchmarks and specs

MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus

MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus – an 8-core chipset that was announced on May 8, 2020, and is manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A77 at 2600 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.

CPU Performance
74
Gaming Performance
66
Battery life
71
NanoReview Score
72

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
798
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3122
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
541841

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Dimensity 1000 Plus SoC with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A
Process 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Valhall
Cores 9
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.87 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 20
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020
Class Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus official site

