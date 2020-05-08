MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus – an 8-core chipset that was announced on May 8, 2020, and is manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A77 at 2600 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.
CPU Performance
74
Gaming Performance
66
Battery life
71
NanoReview Score
72
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
798
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3122
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
541841
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Cores
|9
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.87 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus official site
Comparison with competitors
- MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus vs Dimensity 1000L
- MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus vs Samsung Exynos 990
- MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus vs Dimensity 1000
- MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus vs Dimensity 820