MediaTek Dimensity 8000

MediaTek Dimensity 8000 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on March 1, 2022, and is manufactured using a 5-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A78 at 2750 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
MediaTek Dimensity 8000
812557
CPU 197563
GPU 315470
Memory 149037
UX 158160
Total score 812557
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Dimensity 8000 SoC with Mali-G610 MC6 graphics

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2750 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
Process 5 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G610 MC6
Architecture Valhall 3
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

5G support Yes
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2022
Class Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 8000 official site

Comparison with competitors

Comments

