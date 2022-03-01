MediaTek Dimensity 8000
MediaTek Dimensity 8000 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on March 1, 2022, and is manufactured using a 5-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A78 at 2750 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.
CPU Performance
96
Gaming Performance
92
Battery life
91
NanoReview Score
93
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
MediaTek Dimensity 8000
812557
|CPU
|197563
|GPU
|315470
|Memory
|149037
|UX
|158160
|Total score
|812557
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Dimensity 8000 SoC with Mali-G610 MC6 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2750 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Architecture
|Valhall 3
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|5G support
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 8000 official site