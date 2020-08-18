MediaTek Dimensity 800U
MediaTek Dimensity 800U – an 8-core chipset that was announced on August 18, 2020, and is manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A76 at 2400 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.
CPU Performance
52
Gaming Performance
40
Battery life
71
NanoReview Score
53
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
598
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2222
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
335296
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Cores
|3
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U official site
