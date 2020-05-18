MediaTek Dimensity 820
MediaTek Dimensity 820 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on May 18, 2020, and is manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A76 at 2600 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.
CPU Performance
58
Gaming Performance
51
Battery life
71
NanoReview Score
60
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
656
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2172
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
418158
Smartphones
|Phones with Dimensity 820
|AnTuTu v8
|1. Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G
|420344
|2. Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro 5G
|416842
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC5
|Architecture
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|Cores
|5
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6875
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site
