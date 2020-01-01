MediaTek Helio P22
MediaTek Helio P22 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on May 22, 2018, and is manufactured using a 12-nanometer process technology. It has nd 8 cores Cortex-A53 at 2000 MHz.
CPU Performance
21
Gaming Performance
н/д
Battery life
50
NanoReview Score
34
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4 (Single-Core)
788
Geekbench 4 (Multi-Core)
3446
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
76843
Smartphones
|Phones with Helio P22
|AnTuTu v8
|1. Vivo Y91c
|99189
|2. Sony Xperia L4
|98739
|3. Huawei Honor 9S
|97225
|4. Huawei Honor 9A
|97187
|5. LG K40
|95779
|6. Huawei Y6p
|95186
|7. Huawei Y5p
|93834
|8. Oppo A1k
|90620
|9. Oppo Realme C2
|79100
|10. Samsung Galaxy A10s
|77668
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|Cores
|2
|FLOPS
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|Max size
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|CorePilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6762R
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P22 official site
