MediaTek Helio P22

MediaTek Helio P22 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on May 22, 2018, and is manufactured using a 12-nanometer process technology. It has nd 8 cores Cortex-A53 at 2000 MHz.

CPU Performance
21
Gaming Performance
н/д
Battery life
50
NanoReview Score
34

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 4 (Single-Core)
788
Geekbench 4 (Multi-Core)
3446
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
76843

Smartphones

Click on the device name to view detailed information
Phones with Helio P22AnTuTu v8
1. Vivo Y91c99189
2. Sony Xperia L498739
3. Huawei Honor 9S97225
4. Huawei Honor 9A97187
5. LG K4095779
6. Huawei Y6p95186
7. Huawei Y5p93834
8. Oppo A1k90620
9. Oppo Realme C279100
10. Samsung Galaxy A10s77668

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Helio P22 SoC with PowerVR GE8320 graphics

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8
Frequency 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Rogue
GPU frequency 650 MHz
Cores 2
FLOPS 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2
DirectX version 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max size 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) CorePilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7
5G support No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2018
Class Mid range
Model number MT6762R
Official page MediaTek Helio P22 official site

Comparison with competitors

Comments

