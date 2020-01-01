Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Snapdragon 425: benchmarks and specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 425

Qualcomm Snapdragon 425

Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 – an 4-core chipset that was announced on February 11, 2016, and is manufactured using a 28-nanometer process technology. It has nd 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1400 MHz.

CPU Performance
10
Gaming Performance
н/д
Battery life
39
NanoReview Score
22

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
44910
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
410

Smartphones

Click on the device name to view detailed information
Phones with Snapdragon 425AnTuTu v8
1. Xiaomi Redmi Go21689
2. ZTE Blade A7 Vita-
3. Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018)-
4. Xiaomi Redmi 4A-
5. LG K8 (2017)-
6. Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus-
7. Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus-
8. Samsung Galaxy J4 Core-

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Snapdragon 425 SoC with Adreno 308 graphics

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4
Frequency 1400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB
Process 28 nanometers
Transistor count 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 308
Architecture Adreno 300
GPU frequency 500 MHz
Number of ALUs 24
FLOPS 24 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2
DirectX version 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3
Memory frequency 667 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 5.34 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1280 x 800
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X6
4G support LTE Cat. 5
5G support No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2016
Class Low end
Model number MSM8917
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site

Comparison with competitors

Comments

РусскийEnglish