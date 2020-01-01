Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 – an 4-core chipset that was announced on February 11, 2016, and is manufactured using a 28-nanometer process technology. It has nd 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1400 MHz.
CPU Performance
10
Gaming Performance
н/д
Battery life
39
NanoReview Score
22
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
44910
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
410
Smartphones
|Phones with Snapdragon 425
|AnTuTu v8
|1. Xiaomi Redmi Go
|21689
|2. ZTE Blade A7 Vita
|-
|3. Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018)
|-
|4. Xiaomi Redmi 4A
|-
|5. LG K8 (2017)
|-
|6. Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus
|-
|7. Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus
|-
|8. Samsung Galaxy J4 Core
|-
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|Process
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 308
|Architecture
|Adreno 300
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|24
|FLOPS
|24 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|667 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|5.34 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1280 x 800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8917
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site
