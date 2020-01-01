Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Exynos 7870: benchmarks and specs

Samsung Exynos 7870

Samsung Exynos 7870 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on February 17, 2016, and is manufactured using a 14-nanometer process technology. It has nd 8 cores Cortex-A53 at 1600 MHz.

CPU Performance
19
Gaming Performance
н/д
Battery life
45
NanoReview Score
30

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 4 (Single-Core)
738
Geekbench 4 (Multi-Core)
3848
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
57242

Smartphones

Click on the device name to view detailed information
Phones with Exynos 7870AnTuTu v8
1. Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017)87134
2. Samsung Galaxy A682989
3. Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017)82434
4. Samsung Galaxy A2 Core-
5. Samsung Galaxy M10-
6. Samsung Galaxy J6-
7. Samsung Galaxy J7 Neo-
8. Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017)-
9. Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016)-

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Exynos 7870 SoC with Mali-T830 MP1 graphics

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8
Frequency 1600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP1
Architecture Midgard
GPU frequency 700 MHz
Cores 1
FLOPS 23 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2
DirectX version 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3
Memory frequency 933 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 6
5G support No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2016
Class Low end
Official page Samsung Exynos 7870 official site

Comparison with competitors

Comments

