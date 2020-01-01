Samsung Exynos 7870
Samsung Exynos 7870 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on February 17, 2016, and is manufactured using a 14-nanometer process technology. It has nd 8 cores Cortex-A53 at 1600 MHz.
CPU Performance
19
Gaming Performance
н/д
Battery life
45
NanoReview Score
30
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4 (Single-Core)
738
Geekbench 4 (Multi-Core)
3848
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
57242
Smartphones
|Phones with Exynos 7870
|AnTuTu v8
|1. Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017)
|87134
|2. Samsung Galaxy A6
|82989
|3. Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017)
|82434
|4. Samsung Galaxy A2 Core
|-
|5. Samsung Galaxy M10
|-
|6. Samsung Galaxy J6
|-
|7. Samsung Galaxy J7 Neo
|-
|8. Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017)
|-
|9. Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016)
|-
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP1
|Architecture
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|Cores
|1
|FLOPS
|23 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7870 official site
