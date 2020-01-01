AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X vs Threadripper 3960X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X with 32-cores against the 3.8 GHz Threadripper 3960X with 24-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X
- Has 8 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
17759
13621
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
64450
56429
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
26031
22569
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|November 25, 2019
|November 25, 2019
|Launch price
|1999 USD
|1399 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Model number
|-
|3960X
|Socket
|sTRX4
|sTRX4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|32
|24
|Threads
|64
|48
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|128MB (shared)
|128MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|23.5 billions
|23.5 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|280 W
|280 W
|Max. temperature
|68°C
|68°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|95.37 GB/s
|95.37 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|64
|64
