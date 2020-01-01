Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen Threadripper 3970X or Ryzen Threadripper 3960X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X vs Threadripper 3960X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X with 32-cores against the 3.8 GHz Threadripper 3960X with 24-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences

Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X
  • Has 8 physical cores more

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released November 25, 2019 November 25, 2019
Launch price 1999 USD 1399 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Model number - 3960X
Socket sTRX4 sTRX4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 32 24
Threads 64 48
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 128MB (shared) 128MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 23.5 billions 23.5 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 280 W 280 W
Max. temperature 68°C 68°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 256 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 95.37 GB/s 95.37 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 64 64

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X or Threadripper 3970X?
