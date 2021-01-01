Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 8365U or Core i5 8350U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 8365U vs i5 8350U

Intel Core i5 8365U
VS
Intel Core i5 8350U
Intel Core i5 8365U
Intel Core i5 8350U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 8365U against the 1.7 GHz i5 8350U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8350U and 8365U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8365U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 8365U
1426
Core i5 8350U +10%
1572
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 8365U and i5 8350U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 16, 2019 August 21, 2017
Launch price 297 USD 297 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Whiskey Lake Kaby Lake R
Model number i5-8365U i5-8350U
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1356
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 16x 17x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No -

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 8365U official page Intel Core i5 8350U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

