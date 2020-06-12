Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i7 10510U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 against the 1.8 GHz i7 10510U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +1%
452
446
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +4%
1570
1506
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +4%
2553
2448
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +29%
9157
7103
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +60%
1203
753
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7 +43%
4074
2858
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|i7-10510U
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|Intel Core i7 10510U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
