Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i3 1215U

Intel Core i7 1065G7
VS
Intel Core i3 1215U
Intel Core i7 1065G7
Intel Core i3 1215U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1215U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1215U and 1065G7
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
  • Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1521 vs 1167 points
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7
4477
Core i3 1215U +22%
5479
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7
2384
Core i3 1215U +47%
3511
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7
8534
Core i3 1215U +34%
11445
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1065G7
1173
Core i3 1215U +31%
1531
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1065G7
3960
Core i3 1215U +17%
4616
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1065G7 and i3 1215U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 1, 2019 February 23, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Ice Lake Alder Lake-U
Model number i7-1065G7 i3-1215U
Socket BGA-1526 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Plus Graphics G7 UHD Graphics (64EU)

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.3 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 13x 12x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 10MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 12-15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 512 512
TMUs 64 32
ROPs 8 16
Execution Units - 64
TGP 15 W 45 W
Max. Resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1065G7
n/a
Core i3 1215U
1.43 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page Intel Core i3 1215U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

