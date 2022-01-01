Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i3 1215U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1215U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
- Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1521 vs 1167 points
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1162
n/a
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4477
Core i3 1215U +22%
5479
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2384
Core i3 1215U +47%
3511
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8534
Core i3 1215U +34%
11445
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1173
Core i3 1215U +31%
1531
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3960
Core i3 1215U +17%
4616
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Alder Lake-U
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|i3-1215U
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Plus Graphics G7
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|10MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|12-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|512
|TMUs
|64
|32
|ROPs
|8
|16
|Execution Units
|-
|64
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. Resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|Intel Core i3 1215U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
