We compared two 12-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260P against the 2.6 GHz i5 13500H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 13500H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.