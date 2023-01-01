Intel Core i7 1260P vs i5 13500H
We compared two 12-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260P against the 2.6 GHz i5 13500H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 13500H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500H
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1737
Core i5 13500H +4%
1798
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9770
Core i5 13500H +43%
13993
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3357
Core i5 13500H +10%
3681
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17350
Core i5 13500H +40%
24300
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +4%
1784
1719
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9223
Core i5 13500H +28%
11832
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i7-1260P
|i5-13500H
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|4
|P-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.1 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.5 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|12
|12
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|20-28 W (configurable)
|35-45 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|64 W
|95 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|640
|TMUs
|48
|40
|ROPs
|24
|20
|Execution Units
|96
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1260P official page
|Intel Core i5 13500H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1