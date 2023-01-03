Intel Core i5 13500H
- Cores: 12
- L3 cache: 18MB (shared)
- TDP: 35-45 W (max. boost up to 95 W)
- Transistor size: 10 nm
Core i5 13500H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 12 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 18 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU).
Please note that the tests on the i5 13500H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1797
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14080
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1728
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11810
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|P-Threads
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|12
|Total Threads
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|95 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|TMUs
|40
|ROPs
|20
|Execution Units
|80
|TGP
|15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.41 TFLOPS
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13500H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28