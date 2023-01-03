Home > Core i5 13500H: performance and specs

Intel Core i5 13500H

  • Cores: 12
  • L3 cache: 18MB (shared)
  • TDP: 35-45 W (max. boost up to 95 W)
  • Transistor size: 10 nm
Core i5 13500H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 12 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 18 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU).
Please note that the tests on the i5 13500H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1797
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14080
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1728
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11810
Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 3, 2023
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4
P-Threads 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8
E-Threads 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 12
Total Threads 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x
L2 Cache 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm
Socket BGA-1744
TDP 35-45 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 95 W
Peak temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz
Shading Units 640
TMUs 40
ROPs 20
Execution Units 80
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13500H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 13500H and i5 12500H
2. Intel Core i5 13500H and i5 13500HX
Comments

