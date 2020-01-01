AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
Ryzen 3 2200G - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3500 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 3700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon Vega 8.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
313
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1308
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2087
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6799
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
877
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2985
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|February 12, 2018
|Launch price
|99 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen
|Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 9400F or AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400G or AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
- Intel Core i3 9100F or AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G or AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
- Intel Core i3 10100 or AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
- Intel Core i5 10400F or AMD Ryzen 3 2200G