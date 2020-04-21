Home > Ryzen 3 3100: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 3 3100

Ryzen 3 3100 - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3600 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 3900 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2348
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11963
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4873

Specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released April 21, 2020
Type Desktop
Codename Zen 2
Socket AM4
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x
L1 Cache 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 7 nm
TDP 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

