AMD Ryzen 3 3100
Ryzen 3 3100 - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3600 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 3900 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2348
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11963
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4873
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|April 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
