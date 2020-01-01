Home > Ryzen 5 2400G: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 5 2400G

Ryzen 5 2400G - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3600 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 3900 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon RX Vega 11.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of AMD Ryzen 5 2400G in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
395
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1931
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2213
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8848
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
976
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3289

Specifications

Ryzen 5 2400G technical specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released February 12, 2018
Launch price 169 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Zen
Socket AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 11

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x
L1 Cache 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 2400G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12

Сompetitors

Comments

