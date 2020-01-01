AMD Ryzen 5 2400G
Ryzen 5 2400G - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3600 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 3900 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon RX Vega 11.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
395
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1931
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2213
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8848
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
976
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3289
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|February 12, 2018
|Launch price
|169 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen
|Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 2400G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12