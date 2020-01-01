AMD Ryzen 5 2600
Ryzen 5 2600 - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3400 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 3900 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
378
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2752
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2299
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13308
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
996
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5550
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
