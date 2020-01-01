Home > Ryzen 5 3400G: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

Ryzen 5 3400G - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3700 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon RX Vega 11.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1975
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2396
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9477
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
987
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3933

Specifications

Ryzen 5 3400G technical specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released July 7, 2019
Launch price 149 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Zen+
Socket AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 11

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x
L1 Cache 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 12 nm
TDP 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Сompetitors

Comments

Do you have any questions about Ryzen 5 3400G? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский