Intel Core i5 9400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400 with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
76
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
27
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
61
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
55
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 6 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
407
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1923
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400 +5%
2471
2349
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9469
9423
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400 +6%
1028
968
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400 +28%
4938
3844
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|212 USD
|149 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-9400
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
17 (42.5%)
23 (57.5%)
Total votes: 40
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Intel Core i5 9400
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U and Intel Core i5 9400
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X and Intel Core i5 9400
- AMD Ryzen 3 3300X and Intel Core i5 9400
- Intel Core i5 9600K and Intel Core i5 9400
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X and AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- AMD Ryzen 3 3300X and AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G and AMD Ryzen 5 3400G