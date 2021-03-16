AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP6 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2300 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon RX Vega 7.
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2985
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16424
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1395
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5881
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|448
|TMUs
|28
|ROPs
|7
|TGP
|10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.108 TFLOPS
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12