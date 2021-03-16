Home > Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U

AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U

Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP6 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2300 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon RX Vega 7.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2985
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16424
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1395
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5881

Specifications

Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U technical specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released March 16, 2021
Type Laptop
Codename Zen 3
Socket FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6
Threads 12
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm
TDP 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1600 MHz
Shading Units 448
TMUs 28
ROPs 7
TGP 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U and Intel Core i7 1165G7
2. AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U and Intel Core i5 1135G7
3. AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U and Ryzen 5 5500U
4. AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U and Ryzen 5 5600H
5. AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U and Ryzen 7 5700U
6. AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U and Ryzen 5 5600U
7. AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U and Intel Core i5 1145G7
8. AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U and Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
9. AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U and Apple M1

Comments

Do you have any questions about Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский