AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
Ryzen 7 2700X - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3700 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
411
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3988
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2449
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17738
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1067
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6944
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|85°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20