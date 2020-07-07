Home > Ryzen 7 3800XT: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT

Ryzen 7 3800XT - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3900 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 32 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
533
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5328
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1358
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9155

Specifications

Ryzen 7 3800XT technical specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released July 7, 2020
Launch price 399 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Zen 2
Socket AM4
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 8
Threads 16
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Transistors 19.2 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm
TDP 105 W
Max. temperature 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

