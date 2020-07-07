AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
Ryzen 7 3800XT - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3900 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 32 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
533
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5328
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1358
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9155
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|399 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT and Intel Core i9 9900K
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 7 3700X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT and Intel Core i7 10700K
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 5 3600X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 7 3800X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 9 3900X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT and Intel Core i7 10700
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT and Intel Core i9 10900K
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 5 3600XT
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 9 3900XT