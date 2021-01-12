AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
Ryzen 7 5800HS - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP6 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2800 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon RX Vega 8.
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1459
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7205
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0