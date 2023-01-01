Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5800HS or Ryzen 5 7640HS: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS vs Ryzen 5 7640HS

AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS with 8-cores against the 4.3 GHz Ryzen 5 7640HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 7640HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7640HS and 5800HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 7 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1702 vs 1399 points
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800HS
10507
Ryzen 5 7640HS +32%
13890
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800HS
7091
Ryzen 5 7640HS +44%
10199
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS and Ryzen 5 7640HS

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3 (Cezanne) Zen 4 (Phoenix)
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon 760M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.8 GHz 4.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.4 GHz 5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 43x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 10.7 billions 25 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 4 nm
Socket FP6 FP8
TDP 35 W 35-54 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 105°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon 760M
GPU Base Clock - 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz 2800 MHz
Shading Units 512 384
TMUs 32 24
ROPs 8 16
Execution Units - 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800HS
n/a
Ryzen 5 7640HS
4.06 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
Memory Size 64 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.3 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS official page AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS or Ryzen 7 5800HS?
