Home > Ryzen 7 5800U: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 7 5800U

AMD Ryzen 7 5800U

Ryzen 7 5800U - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP6 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2000 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon RX Vega 8.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of AMD Ryzen 7 5800U in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1421
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6548

Specifications

Ryzen 7 5800U technical specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released February 2, 2021
Type Laptop
Codename Zen 3
Socket FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8
Threads 16
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x
L3 Cache 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 7 nm
TDP 10-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

Сompetitors

1. Core i9 9900K and Ryzen 7 5800U
2. Ryzen 7 4800H and Ryzen 7 5800U
3. Ryzen 7 4800U and Ryzen 7 5800U
4. Ryzen 9 3900X and Ryzen 7 5800U
5. Core i9 10900K and Ryzen 7 5800U
6. Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 7 5800U
7. Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 7 5800U

Comments

Do you have any questions about Ryzen 7 5800U? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский