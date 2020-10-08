AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
Ryzen 7 5800X - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3800 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 32 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
618
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
6035
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|449 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
Сompetitors
- Ryzen 7 5800X or Ryzen 7 3700X
- Ryzen 7 5800X or Core i7 10700K
- Ryzen 7 5800X or Core i9 10900X
- Ryzen 7 5800X or Ryzen 7 3800X
- Ryzen 7 5800X or Core i7 10700
- Ryzen 7 5800X or Core i9 10900K
- Ryzen 7 5800X or Core i9 10900
- Ryzen 7 5800X or Ryzen 7 3800XT
- Ryzen 7 5800X or Ryzen 5 5600X
- Ryzen 7 5800X or Ryzen 9 5900X
- Ryzen 7 5800X or Ryzen 9 5950X