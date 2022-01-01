Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5800X or Ryzen 7 5700X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs Ryzen 7 5700X

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 5700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700X and 5800X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 65 vs 105 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +8%
15407
Ryzen 7 5700X
14280
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 7 5700X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 8, 2020 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Vermeer Zen 3
Model number - Vermeer
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 34x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 65 W
Max. temperature 90°C 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
3 (21.4%)
11 (78.6%)
Total votes: 14

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
2. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
3. AMD Ryzen 9 5950X vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
4. Intel Core i9 10900X vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
5. AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
6. Intel Core i7 10700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
7. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
8. AMD Ryzen 7 2700X vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
9. AMD Ryzen 7 5700G vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700X or Ryzen 7 5800X?
EnglishРусский