AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs Ryzen 7 5700X
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 5700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 65 vs 105 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +5%
1613
1529
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +8%
15407
14280
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3505
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
28587
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1690
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10812
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Vermeer
|Zen 3
|Model number
|-
|Vermeer
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
