AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS

  • Cores: 8
  • L3 cache: 16MB (shared)
  • TDP: 35-54 W
  • Transistor size: 6 nm
Ryzen 7 7735HS - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP7 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3200 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4750 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon 680M.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7735HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1599
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15306
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1692
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10936
Specifications

Ryzen 7 7735HS technical specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released January 4, 2023
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8
P-Threads 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.75 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8
Total Threads 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Package

Fabrication process 6 nm
Socket FP7
TDP 35-54 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz
Shading Units 768
TMUs 48
ROPs 32
Execution Units 12
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

