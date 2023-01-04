AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS
- Cores: 8
- L3 cache: 16MB (shared)
- TDP: 35-54 W
- Transistor size: 6 nm
Ryzen 7 7735HS - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP7 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3200 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4750 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon 680M.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7735HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1599
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15306
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1692
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10936
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.75 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|Socket
|FP7
|TDP
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|TMUs
|48
|ROPs
|32
|Execution Units
|12
|TGP
|15 W
iGPU FLOPS
3.686 TFLOPS
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20