Ryzen 7 7800X3D - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM5 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 4400 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 5000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 96 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000).

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7800X3D are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.