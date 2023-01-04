Home > Ryzen 7 7800X3D: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

  • Cores: 8
  • L3 cache: 96MB (shared)
  • TDP: 120 W
  • Transistor size: 5 nm
Ryzen 7 7800X3D - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM5 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 4400 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 5000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 96 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000).
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7800X3D are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2148
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
23004
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2263
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
16445
Specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released January 4, 2023
Type Desktop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Raphael)
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8
P-Threads 16
Base Frequency (P) 4.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8
Total Threads 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 44x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 96MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Package

Transistors 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm
Socket AM5
TDP 120 W
Peak temperature 89°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz
Shading Units 128
TMUs 8
ROPs 4
Execution Units 2
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D official page
PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 24

Comments

