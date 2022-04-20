Home > Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U

Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP7 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2700 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics AMD Radeon 680M.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1606
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14147
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3423
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
24142
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1525
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7453

Specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released April 20, 2022
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Rembrandt
Socket FP7
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 8
Threads 16
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 6 nm
TDP 15-28 W
Max. temperature 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz
Shading Units 768
TMUs 48
ROPs 32
Execution Units 12
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U or Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
2. AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U or Intel Core i7 1260P

Comments

