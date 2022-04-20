AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP7 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2700 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics AMD Radeon 680M.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1606
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14147
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3423
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
24142
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1525
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7453
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|April 20, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|TDP
|15-28 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|TMUs
|48
|ROPs
|32
|Execution Units
|12
|TGP
|15 W
iGPU FLOPS
3.686 TFLOPS
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20