AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
Ryzen 9 3900XT - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 12 cores and 24 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3800 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 64 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
533
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
7521
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2856
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
33631
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12655
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|499 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|Threads
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 and Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Intel Core i9 9900K and AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Intel Core i7 10700K and AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X and Ryzen 9 3900XT
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and Ryzen 9 3900XT
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X and Ryzen 9 3900XT
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X and Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Intel Core i9 10900K and AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 9 3900XT