AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
Ryzen 9 5900HS - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP6 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3100 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon RX Vega 8.
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1525
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7581
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|31x
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16