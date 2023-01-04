AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX
- Cores: 12
- L3 cache: 64MB (shared)
- TDP: 45-75 W
- Transistor size: 5 nm
Ryzen 9 7845HX - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FL1 that has 12 cores and 24 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3000 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 5200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 64 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon 610M.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7845HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1833
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
22033
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1850
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14893
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 610M
CPU
|P-Cores
|12
|P-Threads
|24
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.2 GHz
|Total Cores
|12
|Total Threads
|24
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|Socket
|FL1
|TDP
|45-75 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon 610M
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|TMUs
|8
|ROPs
|4
|Execution Units
|2
|TGP
|15 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.49 TFLOPS
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28