Ryzen 9 7845HX - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FL1 that has 12 cores and 24 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3000 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 5200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 64 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon 610M.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7845HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.