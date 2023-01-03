Intel Core i7 13650HX vs AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 13650HX with 14-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7845HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13650HX
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX
- Has 40 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1816
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
21980
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1796
Ryzen 9 7845HX +2%
1839
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13955
Ryzen 9 7845HX +5%
14647
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
|Model number
|i7-13650HX
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Radeon 610M
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|12
|P-Threads
|12
|24
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.6 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.9 GHz
|5.2 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.9 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.6 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|14
|12
|Total Threads
|20
|24
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|FL1
|TDP
|45-55 W (configurable)
|45-75 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|157 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Radeon 610M
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|128
|TMUs
|16
|8
|ROPs
|8
|4
|Execution Units
|16
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13650HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
