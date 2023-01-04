Home > Ryzen 9 7945HX: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX

  • Cores: 16
  • L3 cache: 64MB (shared)
  • TDP: 55-75 W
  • Transistor size: 5 nm
Ryzen 9 7945HX - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FL1 that has 16 cores and 32 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2500 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 5400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 64 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon 610M.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7945HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1859
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
25082
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1873
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
17110
Specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released January 4, 2023
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
Integrated GPU Radeon 610M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 16
P-Threads 32
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 16
Total Threads 32
Bus Frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Package

Fabrication process 5 nm
Socket FL1
TDP 55-75 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz
Shading Units 128
TMUs 8
ROPs 4
Execution Units 2
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28

