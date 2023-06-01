Home > M2 Max: performance and specs

Apple M2 Max

Apple M2 Max

M2 Max - laptop processor produced by Apple for socket Apple M-Socket that has 12 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2400 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3500 MHz. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Apple M2 Max GPU.

Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Max are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Apple M2 Max in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1600
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15520
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1985
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14840

Specifications

M2 Max technical specifications

General

Vendor Apple
Released June 1, 2023
Type Laptop
instruction set ARMv8
Socket Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Apple M2 Max GPU

Performance

Cores 12
Threads 12
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz
L1 Cache 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 5 nm
TDP 30 W

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 Max GPU
GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 96 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 9980HK or Apple M2 Max
2. Apple M1 Max or Apple M2 Max
3. Apple M1 Pro or Apple M2 Max
4. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX or Apple M2 Max
5. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS or Apple M2 Max
6. Intel Core i9 12900H or Apple M2 Max
7. Apple M1 Ultra or Apple M2 Max
8. Intel Core i9 13900K or Apple M2 Max
9. AMD Ryzen 7 7800X or Apple M2 Max
10. Apple M2 Pro or Apple M2 Max

Comments

Do you have any questions about M2 Max? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский